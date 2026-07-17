Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Price

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the bank's stock. Barclays's target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.04% from the company's current price.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.45.

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Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $74.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.67. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 16.21%.The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $376,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,640.40. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,361,142 shares of the bank's stock valued at $661,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,217,975 shares of the bank's stock valued at $655,242,000 after buying an additional 298,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,000,750 shares of the bank's stock valued at $467,389,000 after buying an additional 1,953,372 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,722,559 shares of the bank's stock valued at $451,075,000 after buying an additional 2,799,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,220,986 shares of the bank's stock worth $423,222,000 after buying an additional 505,614 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Citizens Financial Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Citizens Financial Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citizens Financial Group posted stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 results, with EPS and revenue both beating Wall Street estimates and profit rising sharply year over year. Business Wire release

Citizens Financial Group posted stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 results, with EPS and revenue both beating Wall Street estimates and profit rising sharply year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company said higher net interest income and fee income drove results, and it raised its NIM outlook, which could support earnings momentum going forward. Reuters article

The company said higher net interest income and fee income drove results, and it raised its NIM outlook, which could support earnings momentum going forward. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted the quarter benefited from private bank growth and strong expense discipline, reinforcing the bullish reaction to the stock. Seeking Alpha article

Analysts noted the quarter benefited from private bank growth and strong expense discipline, reinforcing the bullish reaction to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup Financial Group also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, signaling continued shareholder returns. TipRanks article

Citigroup Financial Group also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, signaling continued shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Coverage from analysts was supportive, including a higher price target from Cantor Fitzgerald and an overweight rating, which may be adding to the stock’s upside momentum.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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