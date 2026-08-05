Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Price

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. Barclays's price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.13% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $166.67.

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Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $182.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.65. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $112.94 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.34. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $4,213,000. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,940 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 29,678 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,509 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 39,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 89,600 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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