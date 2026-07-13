Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Price

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price indicates a potential upside of 3.07% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tenable from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered Tenable from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.63.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TENB

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB opened at $39.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38. Tenable has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $258.83 million. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Tenable will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tenable by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

Further Reading

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