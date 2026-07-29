Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns "Buy" Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 590 price objective on the financial services provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target points to a potential upside of 19.14% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 505 to GBX 510 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 600 to GBX 610 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Barclays from GBX 575 to GBX 550 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 620 price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 575.

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Barclays Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 495.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 352.65 and a 52 week high of GBX 538.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 491.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 458.98.

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported GBX 30.70 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 17.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Barclays will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Barclays News

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays reported first-half profit growth of 17% to approximately £6.1 billion, supported by stronger equities trading, dealmaking and broader financial-markets activity. The bank also raised its 2026 group-income outlook to about £31.5 billion. Barclays Profits Jump 17% Due to Rise in Dealmaking

Barclays reported first-half profit growth of 17% to approximately £6.1 billion, supported by stronger equities trading, dealmaking and broader financial-markets activity. The bank also raised its 2026 group-income outlook to about £31.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a share buyback of up to £1 billion and a higher interim dividend, which should support per-share earnings and shareholder returns. Barclays reported quarterly EPS of 30.70 pence, with a 14.8% first-half return on tangible equity. Barclays Launches £1bn Share Buy-back

The company announced a share buyback of up to £1 billion and a higher interim dividend, which should support per-share earnings and shareholder returns. Barclays reported quarterly EPS of 30.70 pence, with a 14.8% first-half return on tangible equity. Positive Sentiment: Berenberg reaffirmed its “buy” rating with a GBX 620 target, while JPMorgan raised its target to GBX 610 and maintained an “overweight” rating. Bank of America also maintained a “buy” rating with a GBX 615 target.

Berenberg reaffirmed its “buy” rating with a GBX 620 target, while JPMorgan raised its target to GBX 610 and maintained an “overweight” rating. Bank of America also maintained a “buy” rating with a GBX 615 target. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays’ shares reached a new one-year high before pulling back, suggesting some investors may be taking profits after a strong rally. Barclays Sets New 1-Year High

Barclays’ shares reached a new one-year high before pulling back, suggesting some investors may be taking profits after a strong rally. Negative Sentiment: The earnings reaction was pressured by concerns that rising costs and provisions for potential bad debts could offset revenue gains. Investment-banking performance also appeared less impressive relative to major U.S. peers, leaving results below elevated market expectations.

The earnings reaction was pressured by concerns that rising costs and provisions for potential bad debts could offset revenue gains. Investment-banking performance also appeared less impressive relative to major U.S. peers, leaving results below elevated market expectations. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from GBX 575 to GBX 550, retaining “outperform.” Citigroup raised its target modestly to GBX 510 but kept a “neutral” rating, reinforcing a more cautious near-term view.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

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