Barclays (LON:BARC) Insider Purchases 2,160 Shares of Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) insider Mary Mack acquired 2,160 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 497 per share, for a total transaction of £10,735.20.

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Barclays Price Performance

Shares of LON BARC traded up GBX 17.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 510.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,000,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,799,859. The firm has a market cap of £68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 492.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 459.04. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 352.65 and a 12 month high of GBX 538.30.

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported GBX 30.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current year.

Barclays News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and investment-banking performance: Barclays reported a 17% rise in first-half profits, driven by stronger dealmaking and financial-markets activity. The performance helped offset higher provisions for potential bad debts and reinforced confidence in the bank’s earnings momentum. Barclays Profits Jump 17% Due to Rise in Dealmaking

Barclays reported a 17% rise in first-half profits, driven by stronger dealmaking and financial-markets activity. The performance helped offset higher provisions for potential bad debts and reinforced confidence in the bank’s earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: £1 billion share buyback: Barclays launched a program to repurchase up to £1 billion of shares, a capital-return measure expected to reduce the share count and support earnings per share and investor returns. Barclays Launches £1bn Share Buy-back to Cut Capital and Lift Returns

Barclays launched a program to repurchase up to £1 billion of shares, a capital-return measure expected to reduce the share count and support earnings per share and investor returns. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive: Deutsche Bank and Jefferies reaffirmed “buy” ratings with targets of GBX 570 and GBX 590, while JPMorgan raised its target to GBX 610 and Berenberg maintained a GBX 620 target. These targets imply continued upside, although Citi’s “neutral” rating and GBX 510 target signal more limited near-term valuation support.

Deutsche Bank and Jefferies reaffirmed “buy” ratings with targets of GBX 570 and GBX 590, while JPMorgan raised its target to GBX 610 and Berenberg maintained a GBX 620 target. These targets imply continued upside, although Citi’s “neutral” rating and GBX 510 target signal more limited near-term valuation support. Positive Sentiment: Director share purchases: Barclays disclosed acquisitions by its group chairman and non-executive directors, funded through director fees. While relatively small compared with the buyback, the purchases provide a modest insider-confidence signal. Barclays Directors Boost Holdings Through Fee-Funded Share Purchases

Barclays disclosed acquisitions by its group chairman and non-executive directors, funded through director fees. While relatively small compared with the buyback, the purchases provide a modest insider-confidence signal. Neutral Sentiment: Debt-program prospectus updated: Barclays published a supplement to its debt issuance prospectus. The filing supports funding flexibility but does not, by itself, change the investment outlook materially. Barclays Updates Prospectus for Debt Issuance Programme

Barclays published a supplement to its debt issuance prospectus. The filing supports funding flexibility but does not, by itself, change the investment outlook materially. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and policy risks remain: Commentary has questioned whether Barclays’ valuation fully reflects the earnings improvement. Separately, calls for higher taxes on UK banks and Barclays’ larger bonus pool could increase political and cost pressures.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BARC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 505 to GBX 510 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 570 price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 620 price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 590 price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 575.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BARC

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

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