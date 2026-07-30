Barclays (LON:BARC) Insider Robert Berry Purchases 1,908 Shares

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) insider Robert Berry purchased 1,908 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 497 per share, with a total value of £9,482.76.

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Barclays Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of BARC stock traded up GBX 17.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 510.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,000,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,799,859. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 492.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 459.04. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 352.65 and a 12 month high of GBX 538.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported GBX 30.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BARC has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 620 price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 600 to GBX 610 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 590 target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 575 to GBX 550 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 575.

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Barclays News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and investment-banking performance: Barclays reported a 17% rise in first-half profits, driven by stronger dealmaking and financial-markets activity. The performance helped offset higher provisions for potential bad debts and reinforced confidence in the bank’s earnings momentum. Barclays Profits Jump 17% Due to Rise in Dealmaking

Barclays reported a 17% rise in first-half profits, driven by stronger dealmaking and financial-markets activity. The performance helped offset higher provisions for potential bad debts and reinforced confidence in the bank’s earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: £1 billion share buyback: Barclays launched a program to repurchase up to £1 billion of shares, a capital-return measure expected to reduce the share count and support earnings per share and investor returns. Barclays Launches £1bn Share Buy-back to Cut Capital and Lift Returns

Barclays launched a program to repurchase up to £1 billion of shares, a capital-return measure expected to reduce the share count and support earnings per share and investor returns. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive: Deutsche Bank and Jefferies reaffirmed “buy” ratings with targets of GBX 570 and GBX 590, while JPMorgan raised its target to GBX 610 and Berenberg maintained a GBX 620 target. These targets imply continued upside, although Citi’s “neutral” rating and GBX 510 target signal more limited near-term valuation support.

Deutsche Bank and Jefferies reaffirmed “buy” ratings with targets of GBX 570 and GBX 590, while JPMorgan raised its target to GBX 610 and Berenberg maintained a GBX 620 target. These targets imply continued upside, although Citi’s “neutral” rating and GBX 510 target signal more limited near-term valuation support. Positive Sentiment: Director share purchases: Barclays disclosed acquisitions by its group chairman and non-executive directors, funded through director fees. While relatively small compared with the buyback, the purchases provide a modest insider-confidence signal. Barclays Directors Boost Holdings Through Fee-Funded Share Purchases

Barclays disclosed acquisitions by its group chairman and non-executive directors, funded through director fees. While relatively small compared with the buyback, the purchases provide a modest insider-confidence signal. Neutral Sentiment: Debt-program prospectus updated: Barclays published a supplement to its debt issuance prospectus. The filing supports funding flexibility but does not, by itself, change the investment outlook materially. Barclays Updates Prospectus for Debt Issuance Programme

Barclays published a supplement to its debt issuance prospectus. The filing supports funding flexibility but does not, by itself, change the investment outlook materially. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and policy risks remain: Commentary has questioned whether Barclays’ valuation fully reflects the earnings improvement. Separately, calls for higher taxes on UK banks and Barclays’ larger bonus pool could increase political and cost pressures.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

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