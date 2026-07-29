Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 570 price target on the financial services provider's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BARC. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 575 to GBX 550 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 600 to GBX 610 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 620 price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 505 to GBX 510 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 590 price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 575.

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Barclays Stock Down 1.9%

BARC stock opened at GBX 495.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 352.65 and a 12-month high of GBX 538.30. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 491.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 458.98.

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported GBX 30.70 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Research analysts expect that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current year.

More Barclays News

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays reported first-half profit growth of 17% to approximately £6.1 billion, supported by stronger equities trading, dealmaking and broader financial-markets activity. The bank also raised its 2026 group-income outlook to about £31.5 billion. Barclays Profits Jump 17% Due to Rise in Dealmaking

Barclays reported first-half profit growth of 17% to approximately £6.1 billion, supported by stronger equities trading, dealmaking and broader financial-markets activity. The bank also raised its 2026 group-income outlook to about £31.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a share buyback of up to £1 billion and a higher interim dividend, which should support per-share earnings and shareholder returns. Barclays reported quarterly EPS of 30.70 pence, with a 14.8% first-half return on tangible equity. Barclays Launches £1bn Share Buy-back

The company announced a share buyback of up to £1 billion and a higher interim dividend, which should support per-share earnings and shareholder returns. Barclays reported quarterly EPS of 30.70 pence, with a 14.8% first-half return on tangible equity. Positive Sentiment: Berenberg reaffirmed its “buy” rating with a GBX 620 target, while JPMorgan raised its target to GBX 610 and maintained an “overweight” rating. Bank of America also maintained a “buy” rating with a GBX 615 target.

Berenberg reaffirmed its “buy” rating with a GBX 620 target, while JPMorgan raised its target to GBX 610 and maintained an “overweight” rating. Bank of America also maintained a “buy” rating with a GBX 615 target. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays’ shares reached a new one-year high before pulling back, suggesting some investors may be taking profits after a strong rally. Barclays Sets New 1-Year High

Barclays’ shares reached a new one-year high before pulling back, suggesting some investors may be taking profits after a strong rally. Negative Sentiment: The earnings reaction was pressured by concerns that rising costs and provisions for potential bad debts could offset revenue gains. Investment-banking performance also appeared less impressive relative to major U.S. peers, leaving results below elevated market expectations.

The earnings reaction was pressured by concerns that rising costs and provisions for potential bad debts could offset revenue gains. Investment-banking performance also appeared less impressive relative to major U.S. peers, leaving results below elevated market expectations. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from GBX 575 to GBX 550, retaining “outperform.” Citigroup raised its target modestly to GBX 510 but kept a “neutral” rating, reinforcing a more cautious near-term view.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

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