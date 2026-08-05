Barclays Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $43.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Barclays's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.87% from the company's current price.

FIS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.00.

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Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE FIS opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The company's revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.620 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,113,297 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,264,070,000 after buying an additional 6,008,090 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,129,710 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,869,507,000 after acquiring an additional 172,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,196,718 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $744,134,000 after acquiring an additional 514,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,515,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $561,500,000 after acquiring an additional 448,712 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $495,956,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: FIS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share , narrowly exceeding the $1.47 analyst consensus. Revenue of $3.38 billion matched estimates and increased 29.1% year over year, while management cited expanding margins and stronger cash generation. FIS Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

FIS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , narrowly exceeding the $1.47 analyst consensus. Revenue of matched estimates and increased 29.1% year over year, while management cited expanding margins and stronger cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Banking Solutions was a key growth driver, and management said banks are increasing spending on modernization and AI. FIS is also deepening its focus on payments and issuing, including the Total Issuing Solutions acquisition, which could support longer-term growth and broaden its banking offerings. FIS Deepens Its Banking Push With Payments and Issuing

Banking Solutions was a key growth driver, and management said banks are increasing spending on modernization and AI. FIS is also deepening its focus on payments and issuing, including the Total Issuing Solutions acquisition, which could support longer-term growth and broaden its banking offerings. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy options activity included purchases of 4,004 call contracts, more than double typical volume. This may indicate increased bullish speculation, but options activity does not necessarily reflect sustained institutional buying.

Unusually heavy options activity included purchases of 4,004 call contracts, more than double typical volume. This may indicate increased bullish speculation, but options activity does not necessarily reflect sustained institutional buying. Negative Sentiment: FIS lowered its full-year 2026 outlook to $6.15–$6.24 EPS and $13.6–$13.7 billion revenue , below consensus estimates of $6.28 EPS and $13.8 billion revenue. Third-quarter guidance of $1.58–$1.62 EPS and approximately $3.4 billion revenue also trails analyst expectations of $1.65 EPS and $3.5 billion revenue. FIS Beats Q2 Earnings on Banking Solutions Strength, Cuts 2026 Outlook

FIS lowered its full-year 2026 outlook to and , below consensus estimates of $6.28 EPS and $13.8 billion revenue. Third-quarter guidance of $1.58–$1.62 EPS and approximately $3.4 billion revenue also trails analyst expectations of $1.65 EPS and $3.5 billion revenue. Negative Sentiment: The guidance reduction overshadowed the earnings beat, producing a mixed quarterly picture and raising concerns about near-term revenue and earnings momentum. Fidelity National Information stock slumps after cutting guidance; mixed Q2 results

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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