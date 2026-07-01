Barclays Lowers Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $85.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $136.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZTS. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $126.92.

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Zoetis Stock Down 1.9%

ZTS opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $161.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 17.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 73.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in Zoetis by 11.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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