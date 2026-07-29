Barclays PLC Plans Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3134 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 233.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

Barclays has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barclays to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

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Barclays Stock Performance

BCS traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 828,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,153. The business's 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.00. Barclays has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Barclays had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and upgraded outlook: Barclays reported second-quarter EPS of $0.90 versus the $0.89 consensus, while revenue reached $10.95 billion, ahead of the $10.78 billion estimate. First-half profit rose 17%, helped by equities trading, investment-banking fees and broader market activity. Management also raised group income and net interest income targets. Barclays reports 17% profit rise on strong equities trading

Barclays reported second-quarter EPS of $0.90 versus the $0.89 consensus, while revenue reached $10.95 billion, ahead of the $10.78 billion estimate. First-half profit rose 17%, helped by equities trading, investment-banking fees and broader market activity. Management also raised group income and net interest income targets. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns increased: Barclays approved a £1 billion share-buyback program and an interim dividend of 5.9 pence per share, equivalent to $0.3134 per NYSE share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record August 7. The buyback could support per-share earnings and signal confidence in the bank’s capital position. Barclays approves interim dividend and share buyback

Barclays approved a £1 billion share-buyback program and an interim dividend of 5.9 pence per share, equivalent to $0.3134 per NYSE share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record August 7. The buyback could support per-share earnings and signal confidence in the bank’s capital position. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains evident: Barclays reached a new 52-week high, while call-option activity was roughly 327% above typical volume. These signals suggest some traders remain optimistic about the bank’s earnings momentum. Barclays reaches new 52-week high

Barclays reached a new 52-week high, while call-option activity was roughly 327% above typical volume. These signals suggest some traders remain optimistic about the bank’s earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view: Brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, although the limited scope for further forecast upgrades may reduce a near-term catalyst.

Brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, although the limited scope for further forecast upgrades may reduce a near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Costs and earnings quality weighed on sentiment: Investors looked beyond the headline profit beat because operating expenses and credit-impairment charges increased, while net interest income was weaker than hoped. The market also questioned whether strong equities trading and dealmaking revenues are sustainable, contributing to the share-price decline after results. Barclays dips as expected costs weigh on earnings beat

Investors looked beyond the headline profit beat because operating expenses and credit-impairment charges increased, while net interest income was weaker than hoped. The market also questioned whether strong equities trading and dealmaking revenues are sustainable, contributing to the share-price decline after results. Negative Sentiment: Litigation overhang: Rosen Law Firm announced an investigation into potential securities claims alleging Barclays may have provided materially misleading business information. The announcement does not establish wrongdoing, but it adds a reputational and legal-risk headline. Rosen investor investigation announcement

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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