Barclays Upgrades MP Materials (NYSE:MP) to "Strong-Buy"

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

MP has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MP Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.08.

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MP Materials Trading Up 4.3%

NYSE MP opened at $64.42 on Thursday. MP Materials has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -153.37 and a beta of 1.90.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $90.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 46,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 129,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,741,020. The trade was a 26.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 17,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.62 per share, with a total value of $962,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,333,673 shares in the company, valued at $75,512,565.26. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 666,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,103,382 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 555.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key MP Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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