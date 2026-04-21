Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

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Barksdale Resources Price Performance

Barksdale Resources Corp. ( CVE:BRO Get Free Report )'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 78825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company's 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -1.26.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona. It also holds interest in the San Antonio, the Four Metals, the Canelo, and the Goat Canyon projects located in Santa Cruz County, Arizona; and the San Javier property located in central Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading

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