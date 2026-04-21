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Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Barksdale Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Barksdale Resources hit a new 52-week high of C$0.27 during mid-day trading (last traded C$0.25) with about 78,825 shares changing hands.
  • The company has a market capitalization of C$51.52 million and a negative P/E of -8.33, with a 50-day/200-day moving average of C$0.17/C$0.12 and liquidity metrics showing a current ratio of 0.64, quick ratio of 1.56 and debt-to-equity of 16.39.
  • Barksdale is a precious and base metals exploration firm focused on copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold, with its primary asset the Sunnyside property (about 5,223.71 acres) in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona and additional projects in Arizona and Sonora, Mexico.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 78825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Barksdale Resources Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -1.26.

About Barksdale Resources

(Get Free Report)

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona. It also holds interest in the San Antonio, the Four Metals, the Canelo, and the Goat Canyon projects located in Santa Cruz County, Arizona; and the San Javier property located in central Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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