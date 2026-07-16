Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Earns "Buy" Rating from Berenberg Bank

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 348 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.83% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 520 to GBX 350 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Barratt Redrow from GBX 490 to GBX 450 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 350 price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 289 price target on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 365 price target on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 389.27.

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Barratt Redrow Price Performance

LON:BTRW opened at GBX 290.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 264.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 305.71. Barratt Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 235.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 410.29. The firm has a market cap of £4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.36.

About Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability. Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow. We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on: ✅ Quality - We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards. Together, we have held more NHBC Pride in the Job Awards than any other housebuilder, for 20 years.

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