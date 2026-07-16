Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Receives "Outperform" Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 350 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.52% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 490 to GBX 450 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 289 price target on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 454 to GBX 366 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Barratt Redrow from GBX 400 to GBX 280 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barratt Redrow from GBX 520 to GBX 350 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 389.27.

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Barratt Redrow Price Performance

BTRW opened at GBX 288.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 264.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 305.71. Barratt Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 235.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 410.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.36.

About Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability. Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow. We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on: ✅ Quality - We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards. Together, we have held more NHBC Pride in the Job Awards than any other housebuilder, for 20 years.

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