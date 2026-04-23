Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

BTDPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Barratt Redrow from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt cut Barratt Redrow from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Barratt Redrow from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. Barratt Redrow has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

Barratt Redrow Company Profile

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

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