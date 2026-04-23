Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Barratt Redrow logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Barratt Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has a consensus analyst rating of Moderate Buy from seven brokerages, comprising four buys, two holds and one strong buy.
  • Recent analyst actions: Royal Bank of Canada upgraded the stock from hold to moderate buy, Peel Hunt downgraded it from strong-buy to moderate buy, and Zacks moved it from strong sell to hold.
  • Shares opened at $7.21 and were trading up about 1.7%, with a 50‑day SMA of $8.15, 200‑day SMA of $9.58, and a 12‑month range of $6.61 to $13.18.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

BTDPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Barratt Redrow from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt cut Barratt Redrow from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Barratt Redrow from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. Barratt Redrow has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

Barratt Redrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Barratt Redrow Right Now?

Before you consider Barratt Redrow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Barratt Redrow wasn't on the list.

While Barratt Redrow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines