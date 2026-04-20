Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX - Get Free Report) NYSE: ABX have been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and five have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Barrick Gold to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Barrick Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barrick Gold news, insider Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 100,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.72, for a total value of C$6,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 487,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,534,949.44. This trade represents a 17.03% decrease in their position. Also, Director Pekka Juhani Vauramo bought 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$65.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$811,084.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$811,084. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

TSE:ABX opened at C$59.35 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$24.29 and a 52-week high of C$74.00.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX - Get Free Report) NYSE: ABX last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.01 billion for the quarter. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 29.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 2.2422764 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry - including six of the world's Tier One gold mines -Barrick's operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth.

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