Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $19.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 billion. Basf had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 2.91%.

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Basf Stock Performance

BASFY traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 143,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Basf has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BASFY. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Basf from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Basf

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE is a Germany-based chemical company founded in 1865 (originally Badische Anilin- & Soda-Fabrik) and headquartered in Ludwigshafen. It is one of the world's largest chemical producers, supplying raw materials, intermediates and finished chemical products to a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, agriculture, consumer goods, electronics and industrial manufacturing. The company combines large-scale production with global commercial and logistics networks to serve customers in many end markets.

BASF's activities span basic and specialty chemicals, performance materials, functional additives, catalysts and coatings, as well as products for nutrition and personal care.

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