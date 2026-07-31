Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.86 and traded as high as $19.78. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 36,830 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSET shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $167.74 million, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business's fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $83.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bassett Furniture Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 526,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc NASDAQ: BSET, headquartered in Bassett, Virginia, is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of residential home furnishings. The company designs, produces and markets a range of furniture items, including upholstered seating, wood case goods, bedroom collections, dining room sets and home décor accessories. Bassett is known for its emphasis on craftsmanship, offering both ready-to-assemble pieces and made-to-order products that cater to varying design preferences and space requirements.

Bassett's products are sold through a dual-channel distribution network comprising company-owned Bassett Home Furnishings stores, a franchise and independent dealer network, and an e-commerce platform that provides online shopping, virtual design consultations and customization tools.

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