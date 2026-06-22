Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.9286.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

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Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.2%

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a net margin of 10.03%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 725.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,338 shares of the company's stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 409,831 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 214,362 shares of the company's stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 71,349 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 51.5% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,685 shares of the company's stock worth $49,992,000 after purchasing an additional 659,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,132,245 shares of the company's stock worth $42,815,000 after purchasing an additional 458,620 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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