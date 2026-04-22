Free Trial
â†’ Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
BATM Advanced Communications logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Intraday price action: BATM briefly crossed above its 200‑day moving average (200‑day SMA GBX 15.73) with an intraday high of GBX 16.10, but the stock last traded at GBX 14.75 on volume of 2,107,229 shares.
  • Financial snapshot: Small‑cap company with a market cap of £50.16M, negative PE of -3.51, debt‑to‑equity of 9.09, and liquidity ratios above 1 (quick ratio 1.69, current ratio 2.28).
  • Business focus: BATM operates across Cyber, Networking and Diagnostics, offering government/defense security products such as the cGate platform and cHSM hardware security module.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.73 and traded as high as GBX 16.10. BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 14.75, with a volume of 2,107,229 shares changing hands.

BATM Advanced Communications Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market cap of £50.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.73.

About BATM Advanced Communications

(Get Free Report)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BATM Advanced Communications Right Now?

Before you consider BATM Advanced Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BATM Advanced Communications wasn't on the list.

While BATM Advanced Communications currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
By Thomas Hughes | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines