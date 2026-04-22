BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

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BATM Advanced Communications Price Performance

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. ( LON:BVC Get Free Report )'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.73 and traded as high as GBX 16.10. BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 14.75, with a volume of 2,107,229 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market cap of £50.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.73.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

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