Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Up 25.9% - Here's Why

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC - Get Free Report) shares rose 25.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.50 and last traded at C$8.26. Approximately 2,448,423 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 398% from the average session volume of 491,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.56.

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More Bausch Health Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bausch Health Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings and revenue beat expectations. Bausch Health reported quarterly EPS of C$1.79 and revenue of approximately C$2.85 billion. The stronger-than-expected results, particularly the revenue performance, appear to be the primary reason investors bid the stock higher. Bausch Health Rises After Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat Estimates

Bausch Health reported quarterly EPS of C$1.79 and revenue of approximately C$2.85 billion. The stronger-than-expected results, particularly the revenue performance, appear to be the primary reason investors bid the stock higher. Positive Sentiment: The earnings release showed meaningful operating performance. The company reported a positive return on equity of 120.43%, while full-year analyst expectations remain at roughly C$5.55 EPS. The results may reinforce confidence that Bausch Health can continue generating earnings while managing its substantial debt burden. Bausch: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The company reported a positive return on equity of 120.43%, while full-year analyst expectations remain at roughly C$5.55 EPS. The results may reinforce confidence that Bausch Health can continue generating earnings while managing its substantial debt burden. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are maintaining updated forward earnings estimates. Zacks Research’s latest outlook includes estimates of $1.15 EPS for Q2 2027, $1.46 for Q3 2027, $1.32 for Q4 2027, $5.06 for fiscal 2027 and $4.26 for fiscal 2028. Investors will likely focus on whether the latest quarterly momentum can improve these longer-term expectations. TSE: BHC Q3 Earnings? What is Zacks Research's Estimate for Q3 Earnings?

Zacks Research’s latest outlook includes estimates of $1.15 EPS for Q2 2027, $1.46 for Q3 2027, $1.32 for Q4 2027, $5.06 for fiscal 2027 and $4.26 for fiscal 2028. Investors will likely focus on whether the latest quarterly momentum can improve these longer-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research reduced several future EPS forecasts. The firm lowered its estimates for fiscal 2027 EPS to $5.06 from $5.10 and fiscal 2028 EPS to $4.26 from $4.34, along with modest cuts to quarterly forecasts. These revisions signal some caution about Bausch Health’s longer-term earnings growth and could limit upside if the company’s outlook does not improve.

The firm lowered its estimates for fiscal 2027 EPS to $5.06 from $5.10 and fiscal 2028 EPS to $4.26 from $4.34, along with modest cuts to quarterly forecasts. These revisions signal some caution about Bausch Health’s longer-term earnings growth and could limit upside if the company’s outlook does not improve. Negative Sentiment: Underlying financial risks remain. Although the quarter was encouraging, Bausch Health continues to report a negative net margin, and its highly leveraged capital structure remains a key risk for shareholders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bausch Health Companies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,009.96. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.57.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a positive return on equity of 120.43%. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 5.5472637 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc NYSE: BHCTSX: BHC is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors.

Further Reading

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