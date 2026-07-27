Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Baytex Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Baytex Energy shares fell 2.9%, opening at $4.14 after previously closing at $4.32, before recovering slightly to $4.25.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with ratings ranging from Strong Buy to Sell; MarketBeat reports a consensus rating of Hold.
  • Baytex missed quarterly EPS expectations, reporting a loss of $0.08 per share versus the $0.01 consensus estimate, but revenue of $325.64 million exceeded forecasts. The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.0225 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Baytex Energy.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE - Get Free Report) TSE: BTE gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.14. Baytex Energy shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 952,955 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE - Get Free Report) TSE: BTE last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $228.04 million. Analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Baytex Energy's payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baytex Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Baytex Energy by 110.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,127,074 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 446.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,646,885 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,016 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 287,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,757 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 465,450 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 72,431 shares in the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil & gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Baytex Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Baytex Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Baytex Energy wasn't on the list.

While Baytex Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines