Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTE's stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.70 and traded as high as C$6.06. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$5.98, with a volume of 3,019,042 shares changing hands.

Get Baytex Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTE shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Baytex Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotia raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$7.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTE

Baytex Energy Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of C$4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.70.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTE last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$401.37 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 83.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.3703367 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Baytex Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen David Lile Reynish sold 77,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$531,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$105,490. The trade was a 83.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. is a Calgary -based energy company committed to driving shareholder value through disciplined execution. It operates a high-quality, high-return portfolio in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, featuring the Pembina Duvernay and heavy oil plays in Alberta and Saskatchewan. These core assets are backed by an extensive drilling inventory and consistently generate strong cash flow.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Baytex Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Baytex Energy wasn't on the list.

While Baytex Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here