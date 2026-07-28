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BB Seguridade Participacoes (BBSEY) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
BB Seguridade Participacoes logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • BB Seguridade is expected to report earnings on Tuesday, August 4, with analysts forecasting $0.21 in earnings per share and $489.1 million in revenue.
  • The company’s previous quarter matched the $0.21 EPS consensus, while revenue of $471.9 million fell short of the $529.6 million estimate. Analysts expect approximately $1 in EPS for both the current and next fiscal years.
  • BBSEY shares recently traded at $8.05, near their 52-week high of $8.57. Despite a recent upgrade to “market perform,” analyst coverage remains cautious, with an average “Reduce” rating from two Holds and one Sell.
  • Five stocks we like better than BB Seguridade Participacoes.

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its resultson Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $489.0820 million for the quarter.

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a return on equity of 79.64% and a net margin of 87.73%.The company had revenue of $471.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.60 million. On average, analysts expect BB Seguridade Participacoes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participacoes Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BBSEY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,395. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. BB Seguridade Participacoes has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $8.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBSEY shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BB Seguridade Participacoes has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on BB Seguridade Participacoes

About BB Seguridade Participacoes

(Get Free Report)

BB Seguridade Participações SA is a leading Brazilian insurance and pension holding company, primarily focused on the design, underwriting and distribution of risk protection and retirement solutions. As a publicly traded subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, BB Seguridade operates through a network of specialized businesses that serve both individual and institutional clients across Brazil.

The company’s main offerings are delivered via its core subsidiaries: Brasilprev (private pension and savings plans), BB Mapfre (property & casualty insurance), Brasilveículos (auto warranty and mechanical protection), Brasilcap (surety bonds) and BB Seguros (life, rural and personal accident insurance).

Featured Stories

Earnings History for BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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