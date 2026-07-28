BB Seguridade Participacoes (BBSEY) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its resultson Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $489.0820 million for the quarter.

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a return on equity of 79.64% and a net margin of 87.73%.The company had revenue of $471.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.60 million. On average, analysts expect BB Seguridade Participacoes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BB Seguridade Participacoes Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BBSEY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,395. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. BB Seguridade Participacoes has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $8.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBSEY shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BB Seguridade Participacoes has an average rating of "Reduce".

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About BB Seguridade Participacoes

BB Seguridade Participações SA is a leading Brazilian insurance and pension holding company, primarily focused on the design, underwriting and distribution of risk protection and retirement solutions. As a publicly traded subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, BB Seguridade operates through a network of specialized businesses that serve both individual and institutional clients across Brazil.

The company’s main offerings are delivered via its core subsidiaries: Brasilprev (private pension and savings plans), BB Mapfre (property & casualty insurance), Brasilveículos (auto warranty and mechanical protection), Brasilcap (surety bonds) and BB Seguros (life, rural and personal accident insurance).

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