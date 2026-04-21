BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BBB Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Itau BBA Securities raised BBB Foods from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised BBB Foods to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised BBB Foods from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on BBB Foods from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th.

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BBB Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TBBB opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. BBB Foods has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). BBB Foods had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.80%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Research analysts predict that BBB Foods will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BBB Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BBB Foods by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company's stock.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels.

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