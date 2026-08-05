BBB Foods (TBBB) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect BBB Foods to announce earnings of ($0.1557) per share and revenue of $1.4207 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. BBB Foods had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. On average, analysts expect BBB Foods to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BBB Foods Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE TBBB opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03. BBB Foods has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BBB Foods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBB. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in BBB Foods by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,409,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,836,000 after acquiring an additional 696,365 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in BBB Foods during the 4th quarter worth $109,810,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in BBB Foods by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,183,125 shares of the company's stock worth $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 822,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BBB Foods by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 863,017 shares of the company's stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 263,391 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BBB Foods by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,613 shares of the company's stock worth $25,998,000 after buying an additional 582,262 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBBB. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BBB Foods from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BBB Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC raised BBB Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BBB Foods presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBB Foods

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels.

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