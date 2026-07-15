Go Pro
→ The 1934 playbook (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

BCE (TSE:BCE) Given a C$43.50 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
BCE logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Desjardins initiated coverage on BCE with a C$43.50 price target and a buy rating, implying about 42.9% upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts are mixed but generally positive: BCE now has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target price of C$37.55.
  • BCE shares rose to C$30.45 on Wednesday, while the company reported its latest quarterly EPS at C$0.63 and revenue of C$6.17 billion.
  • Interested in BCE? Here are five stocks we like better.

BCE (TSE:BCE - Get Free Report) NYSE: BCE has been given a C$43.50 price objective by investment analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price target suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock's previous close.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities raised BCE from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BCE from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD raised shares of BCE from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a C$37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$37.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCE

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded up C$0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.45. 2,213,362 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.29. BCE has a 1 year low of C$29.66 and a 1 year high of C$36.25. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$32.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.65.

BCE (TSE:BCE - Get Free Report) NYSE: BCE last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. BCE had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of C$6.17 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.1120864 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thierry Chaumont sold 4,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.59, for a total value of C$138,054.90. Also, insider Karine Moses sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$116,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,424. This trade represents a 48.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,255 shares of company stock worth $376,464. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bell Media is Canada's leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada's most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada's cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec's fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country's leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BCE Right Now?

Before you consider BCE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BCE wasn't on the list.

While BCE currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Trump ordered the Army to do this…
Trump ordered the Army to do this…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines