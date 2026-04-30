Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE:BBT - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.34, but opened at $29.41. Beacon Financial shares last traded at $29.1450, with a volume of 211,881 shares traded.

The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.13). Beacon Financial had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $214.72 million during the quarter.

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Beacon Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Beacon Financial's payout ratio is presently 105.74%.

Beacon Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Beacon Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Beacon Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board authorizes $50 million share repurchase (up to ~1.9% of shares), signaling management believes the stock may be undervalued; this should be supportive for buy-side demand. RTT News: Stock Buybacks

Board authorizes $50 million share repurchase (up to ~1.9% of shares), signaling management believes the stock may be undervalued; this should be supportive for buy-side demand. Positive Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3225/share (annualized yield ~4.1%), with record date May 15 and pay date May 29 — a cash-return action that benefits income-focused investors. Beacon Q1 Results (GlobeNewswire)

Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3225/share (annualized yield ~4.1%), with record date May 15 and pay date May 29 — a cash-return action that benefits income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Company reported operating earnings metrics and key figures: operating EPS $0.70 and operating earnings $58.4M; net income $46.2M and GAAP EPS $0.55. These provide a fuller view behind headline EPS differences. Beacon Q1 Results (GlobeNewswire)

Company reported operating earnings metrics and key figures: operating EPS $0.70 and operating earnings $58.4M; net income $46.2M and GAAP EPS $0.55. These provide a fuller view behind headline EPS differences. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly revenue reported at $214.72 million and return on equity ~8.95%; these are useful context for profitability and scale but were not the primary focus of the market move. Zacks: Key Metrics vs Estimates

Quarterly revenue reported at $214.72 million and return on equity ~8.95%; these are useful context for profitability and scale but were not the primary focus of the market move. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS (operating $0.70) missed the consensus estimate (~$0.83), which is the main driver of the negative price reaction — misses tend to pressure bank/financial stocks quickly. Zacks: BBT Lags Q1 Estimates

Reported EPS (operating $0.70) missed the consensus estimate (~$0.83), which is the main driver of the negative price reaction — misses tend to pressure bank/financial stocks quickly. Negative Sentiment: Management cited "near-term pressures" and the tail end of merger-related activity (including a core system conversion completed in February) as factors weighing on the quarter — suggests some operational disruption and potential near-term uncertainty. Beacon Q1 Results (GlobeNewswire)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Beacon Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Beacon Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Beacon Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Beacon Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on Beacon Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBT

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael W. Mccurdy sold 17,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $538,016.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at $793,227.20. This represents a 40.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Financial Planning Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Financial Trading Down 6.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.

Beacon Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health Truist Financial Corp.

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