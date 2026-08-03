Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Projected to Release Earnings on Monday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share and revenue of $510.55 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $409.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.79 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 0.1%

BZH stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 15.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.87 and a beta of 2.17. The business's fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZH has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BZH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 157,870 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 95,782 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 193,436 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 90,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.

Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.

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