Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 4278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.50.

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Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 15.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $921.70 million, a P/E ratio of -225.53 and a beta of 2.18.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.69. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.The firm had revenue of $409.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,804 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $19,236,000 after buying an additional 51,284 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 701,437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,471 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 122,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,663 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 352,092 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,583 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.

Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.

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