Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.24 and traded as high as $32.86. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $32.78, with a volume of 369,071 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BZH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Beazer Homes USA from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZH

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.88 million, a PE ratio of -218.53 and a beta of 2.18. The business's 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $409.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.79 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm's revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,883 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 454.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.

Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.

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