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Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Becton, Dickinson and Company logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Becton, Dickinson declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record on September 9. The annualized dividend is $4.20, with a 2.5% yield, and marks the company’s 53rd consecutive year of dividend increases.
  • The dividend appears well covered, with a current payout ratio of 28.5% and an expected future payout ratio of 31.2% based on projected earnings.
  • BDX shares rose 1.3% to $168.55, while analysts maintained a generally cautious outlook: eight rate the stock Buy, eight Hold, and one Sell, resulting in a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $180.93.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

Becton, Dickinson and Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to earn $13.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.55. The stock had a trading volume of 131,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $127.59 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.15.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

See Also

Dividend History for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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