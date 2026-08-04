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Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Bel Fuse logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bel Fuse declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, payable October 30 to shareholders of record on October 15. The dividend carries an annualized yield of approximately 0.1% and a low 4.0% payout ratio.
  • The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.76 per share, exceeding analyst estimates of $2.34, while revenue of $210.69 million also surpassed expectations.
  • BELFA opened at $219.47, with a $2.79 billion market capitalization and a 12-month trading range of $107.51 to $293.51; institutional investors own 6.01% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bel Fuse.

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

BELFA opened at $219.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.91 and a 200-day moving average of $221.96. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $107.51 and a 12-month high of $293.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.42. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.39 million.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company's stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc, incorporated in 1949 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, designs and manufactures a broad range of electronic components aimed at ensuring reliable power delivery, circuit protection and signal connectivity. The company operates through two primary segments—Power Solutions Group and Telecom Products Group—serving original equipment manufacturers in multiple end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial and transportation.

Within its Power Solutions Group, Bel Fuse offers magnetic components such as power and signal transformers, inductors and coils, as well as circuit protection devices including fuses and resettable polyfuses.

Read More

Dividend History for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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