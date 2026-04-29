Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Northland Securities set a $266.00 target price on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bel Fuse from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Bel Fuse from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Bel Fuse from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BELFB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,074,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,471.25. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq sold 33,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $7,948,278.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 259 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $249.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.56. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $278.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.67 and a 200-day moving average of $192.23.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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