Belden (NYSE:BDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.00 and last traded at $101.9180, with a volume of 493022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.39.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Fox Advisors raised Belden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Belden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Belden from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BDC

Belden Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.07. Belden had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $696.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $677.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Belden has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Belden's payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,865 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 131,807 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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