Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.30, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $750.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.89 million. Belden had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 8.49%.Belden's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Belden updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.150-2.300 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Belden's conference call:

Belden reported record second-quarter results : revenue rose 12% year over year to $750 million, adjusted EPS increased 24% to $2.34, and orders reached a record $836 million with a 1.11 book-to-bill ratio. Results exceeded the high end of guidance, although EPS included an approximately $0.25 benefit from expected tariff recovery.

: revenue rose 12% year over year to $750 million, adjusted EPS increased 24% to $2.34, and orders reached a record $836 million with a 1.11 book-to-bill ratio. Results exceeded the high end of guidance, although EPS included an approximately $0.25 benefit from expected tariff recovery. Demand was broad-based, with organic growth of 8% and double-digit growth in Automation, discrete manufacturing, process manufacturing, data centers, and healthcare. Broadband was flat year over year, but management expects improvement in the second half from DOCSIS upgrades and new fiber products.

Belden highlighted accelerating AI infrastructure momentum, including approximately $40 million of hyperscaler orders in the quarter and a $20 million contract for high-density fiber connectivity in an AI data center. Its data center and AI infrastructure business, excluding RUCKUS, now has an annualized revenue run rate of approximately $175 million or more.

The RUCKUS Networks acquisition closed July 1 and is expected to be immediately accretive to revenue growth, EPS, and EBITDA. Management sees cross-selling opportunities across industrial, warehouse, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and venues, while raising the combined company’s solutions mix above 20% and long-term organic growth outlook toward the high-single-digit range.

The acquisition is expected to increase net leverage to approximately 3.9 times adjusted EBITDA by the end of the third quarter, creating near-term balance-sheet pressure. Belden expects more than $500 million of combined free cash flow over 18 months to reduce leverage to 1.5 times by the end of 2029, while also cautioning that RUCKUS integration will cause temporary inefficiencies.

Get Belden alerts: Sign Up

Belden Price Performance

BDC stock traded up $15.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.48. 948,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,534. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Belden has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.30.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Belden's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,904 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Belden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Belden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Belden from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Belden from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Belden

Trending Headlines about Belden

Here are the key news stories impacting Belden this week:

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Belden, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Belden wasn't on the list.

While Belden currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here