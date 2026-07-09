BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens' target price indicates a potential upside of 65.36% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of BellRing Brands to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.47.

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BellRing Brands Price Performance

BRBR stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.88 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $36,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,998.98. The trade was a 42.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,006,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,013,000 after buying an additional 3,258,035 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,750,018 shares of the company's stock worth $245,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,312,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,830,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,691,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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