BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Releases Earnings Results

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $570.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

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BellRing Brands Trading Up 5.0%

NYSE:BRBR opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.45. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $36,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,998.98. The trade was a 42.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,006,847 shares of the company's stock worth $187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,035 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,944,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,830,164 shares of the company's stock worth $102,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,029 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 30.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,750,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,812 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BellRing Brands from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BellRing Brands

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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