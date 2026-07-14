BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading Down 5.7% - What's Next?

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 1,106,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,748,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BRBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Stock Down 5.1%

The business's 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.45.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.88 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,326 shares in the company, valued at $122,998.98. This represents a 42.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 578.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company's stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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