Benchmark Boosts Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target to $125.00

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark's target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock's previous close.

CHEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chefs' Warehouse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chefs' Warehouse from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Chefs' Warehouse from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Chefs' Warehouse from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chefs' Warehouse from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.43.

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Chefs' Warehouse Trading Up 5.8%

CHEF traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.73. 613,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,755. The firm's fifty day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94. Chefs' Warehouse has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $112.16. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Chefs' Warehouse had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chefs' Warehouse will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $9,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,189,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,777,334. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Polychroni sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $356,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,951,892.82. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs' Warehouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chefs' Warehouse by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs' Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chefs' Warehouse by 515.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chefs' Warehouse by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chefs' Warehouse by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Chefs' Warehouse

Here are the key news stories impacting Chefs' Warehouse this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations. The specialty-food distributor reported adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share, above the $0.59 consensus estimate and up from $0.52 a year earlier. Revenue rose 12.9% year over year to $1.17 billion, exceeding forecasts of approximately $1.12 billion. Chefs' Warehouse Q2 earnings report

The specialty-food distributor reported adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share, above the $0.59 consensus estimate and up from $0.52 a year earlier. Revenue rose 12.9% year over year to $1.17 billion, exceeding forecasts of approximately $1.12 billion. Positive Sentiment: Growth was supported by higher volumes, customer gains and margin improvement. Management’s results indicated stronger operating profitability, helping drive the significant earnings outperformance. CHEF Q2 earnings beat estimates

Management’s results indicated stronger operating profitability, helping drive the significant earnings outperformance. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue outlook remains constructive. CHEF guided to fiscal 2026 revenue of $4.5 billion to $4.6 billion, broadly in line with the $4.5 billion analyst consensus, reducing concerns that the strong quarter would be followed by weaker expectations. CHEF revenue outlook and earnings

CHEF guided to fiscal 2026 revenue of $4.5 billion to $4.6 billion, broadly in line with the $4.5 billion analyst consensus, reducing concerns that the strong quarter would be followed by weaker expectations. Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target from $100 to $125 and maintained a Buy rating. The action reinforces the positive analyst reaction, although the target increase follows a substantial rally and may already be partly reflected in the stock. BTIG price-target update

The action reinforces the positive analyst reaction, although the target increase follows a substantial rally and may already be partly reflected in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: CHEF’s valuation remains demanding, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 60 and the shares trading near their 52-week high. Sustaining the rally likely depends on continued revenue growth and margin expansion.

CHEF’s valuation remains demanding, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 60 and the shares trading near their 52-week high. Sustaining the rally likely depends on continued revenue growth and margin expansion. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity has been entirely selling-focused: seven reported insider sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by CEO Christopher Pappas. This is a potential caution signal, though it does not offset the immediate earnings-driven optimism.

About Chefs' Warehouse

Chefs' Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high‐end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value‐added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.

The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.

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