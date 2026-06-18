Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.75 and last traded at $93.61, with a volume of 77017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.05.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Benchmark Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 97.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.24.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $677.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.25 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 1.27%.Benchmark Electronics's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $561,924.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,744.38. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Moezidis sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $1,094,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,839.48. This trade represents a 12.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,352 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,806. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,420 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,239 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 104,673 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,802 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 53,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company's stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

Further Reading

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