BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) CEO John Oyler Sells 11,698 Shares

BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 11,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.34, for a total transaction of $3,489,981.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,981.32. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, John Oyler sold 48,520 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.35, for a total transaction of $14,767,062.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, John Oyler sold 145,861 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total transaction of $44,626,172.95.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, John Oyler sold 3,410 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $933,589.80.

On Tuesday, June 16th, John Oyler sold 3,693 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.55, for a total value of $980,676.15.

On Thursday, June 11th, John Oyler sold 1,949 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $501,360.76.

On Monday, June 8th, John Oyler sold 4,940 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total value of $1,336,566.40.

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BeOne Medicines Price Performance

ONC traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 446,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 0.49. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $385.22. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $290.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. BeOne Medicines had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.94%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in BeOne Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BeOne Medicines by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $413.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $396.00 price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BeOne Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeOne Medicines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONC

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

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