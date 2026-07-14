BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) CEO John Oyler Sells 48,520 Shares of Stock

BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 48,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.35, for a total transaction of $14,767,062.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,560,286.30. The trade was a 80.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, John Oyler sold 11,698 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.34, for a total transaction of $3,489,981.32.

On Tuesday, July 14th, John Oyler sold 145,861 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total value of $44,626,172.95.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, John Oyler sold 3,410 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $933,589.80.

On Tuesday, June 16th, John Oyler sold 3,693 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.55, for a total value of $980,676.15.

On Thursday, June 11th, John Oyler sold 1,949 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $501,360.76.

On Monday, June 8th, John Oyler sold 4,940 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total value of $1,336,566.40.

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BeOne Medicines Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ONC traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.56. 446,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,519. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $385.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.90.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. BeOne Medicines had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeOne Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in BeOne Medicines by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on BeOne Medicines from $409.00 to $403.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on BeOne Medicines from $436.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $364.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BeOne Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeOne Medicines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $390.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONC

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

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