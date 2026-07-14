BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) CEO Sells 145,861 Shares of Stock

BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 145,861 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total value of $44,626,172.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,484,925.90. This trade represents a 94.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, John Oyler sold 11,698 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.34, for a total value of $3,489,981.32.

On Monday, July 13th, John Oyler sold 48,520 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.35, for a total transaction of $14,767,062.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, John Oyler sold 3,410 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $933,589.80.

On Tuesday, June 16th, John Oyler sold 3,693 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.55, for a total transaction of $980,676.15.

On Thursday, June 11th, John Oyler sold 1,949 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $501,360.76.

On Monday, June 8th, John Oyler sold 4,940 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total transaction of $1,336,566.40.

Get BeOne Medicines alerts: Sign Up

BeOne Medicines Trading Up 0.9%

ONC stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.56. The stock had a trading volume of 446,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,519. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $385.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.90.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. BeOne Medicines had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeOne Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of BeOne Medicines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,113,866 shares of the company's stock worth $1,553,909,000 after purchasing an additional 67,808 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of BeOne Medicines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,905,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BeOne Medicines by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,661 shares of the company's stock worth $132,966,000 after buying an additional 84,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BeOne Medicines by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,273 shares of the company's stock worth $120,354,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in BeOne Medicines by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 259,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,132,000 after buying an additional 62,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut BeOne Medicines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $364.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BeOne Medicines from $409.00 to $403.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeOne Medicines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONC

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BeOne Medicines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BeOne Medicines wasn't on the list.

While BeOne Medicines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here