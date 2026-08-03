Berenberg Bank Has Lowered Expectations for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Price

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,675 to GBX 1,430 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from £155.40 to £155.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,390 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,500 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 4,256.

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Babcock International Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 1,141 on Monday. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 902.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,527. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,044.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,203.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported GBX 42.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 517.77 billion during the quarter. Babcock International Group had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 31.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Babcock International Group will post 41.4298019 EPS for the current year.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation. It designs, procures, operates, and manages critical utility and process equipment; offers asset management, defense and maritime training, information and intelligence, equipment and system, and facilities and infrastructure services, as well as naval platforms; and designs, manufactures, and provides through-life support for mechanical and electrical systems and equipment.

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