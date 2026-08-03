Berenberg Bank Lowers Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target to GBX 95

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 to GBX 95 in a research note issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the homebuilder's stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.79% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 122 to GBX 96 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 137 to GBX 105 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 100 to GBX 70 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 105 to GBX 103 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Taylor Wimpey to an "outperform" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 115 to GBX 110 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 100.80.

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Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 78 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The homebuilder reported GBX 2.50 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Wimpey will post 9.8339265 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Mark Castle purchased 1,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 per share, for a total transaction of £1,499.25. Insiders have purchased 3,140 shares of company stock valued at $239,880 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

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