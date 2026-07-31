Berenberg Bank Raises Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target to GBX 220

Elementis (LON:ELM - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 to GBX 220 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.36% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 210 price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 200 price objective on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 208.75.

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Elementis Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of ELM opened at GBX 179.80 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. Elementis has a 1 year low of GBX 136 and a 1 year high of GBX 184. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Elementis (LON:ELM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 8.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Elementis had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. Analysts forecast that Elementis will post 9.4993582 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elementis announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 3rd that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

More Elementis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Elementis this week:

Positive Sentiment: First-half results beat expectations: Elementis reported stronger-than-anticipated H1 2026 results and described the period as one of strong growth. The performance supports investor confidence in execution and current-year earnings prospects. Elementis Delivers Strong First-Half Performance with Results Ahead of Expectations

Elementis reported stronger-than-anticipated H1 2026 results and described the period as one of strong growth. The performance supports investor confidence in execution and current-year earnings prospects. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached $318.2 million: The reported sales figure, together with results above forecasts, provides evidence of resilient demand across Elementis’ specialty-products businesses. Elementis上半年业绩超预期，营收达$3.182亿

The reported sales figure, together with results above forecasts, provides evidence of resilient demand across Elementis’ specialty-products businesses. Positive Sentiment: Broker remains bullish: Jefferies reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 price target, implying roughly 18% potential upside from the level cited in the market update. This signals continued confidence in the company’s outlook. Jefferies reaffirms buy rating

Jefferies reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 price target, implying roughly 18% potential upside from the level cited in the market update. This signals continued confidence in the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary is now in focus: The H1 earnings call and related transcript provide additional detail on growth drivers, margins and outlook, which investors will assess for evidence that the stronger first-half trend can continue. Elementis plc H1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The H1 earnings call and related transcript provide additional detail on growth drivers, margins and outlook, which investors will assess for evidence that the stronger first-half trend can continue. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a consideration: The company’s reported quarterly EPS was GBX 8.60, but its latest disclosed net margin and return on equity remained negative, leaving investors attentive to margin recovery and earnings quality. Elementis quarterly earnings results

About Elementis

Elementis is a global specialty chemicals company listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Group employs c.1,000 across 20 global locations. As recognised innovation leaders with deep expertise in rheology (the science of flow), and formulation solutions, we develop distinctive solutions and products to improve performance, achieve smoother production, and enhance sustainability credentials for customers across a range of industries. The Group also owns and operates the largest high-quality hectorite mine in the world.

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