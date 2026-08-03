Berenberg Bank Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 440 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target suggests a potential upside of 31.54% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 485 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 460 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 469 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of XPS Pensions Group to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 430 to GBX 435 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 451.50.

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XPS Pensions Group Stock Up 0.9%

XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 334.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 316.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 314.91. The company has a market cap of £683.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.34. XPS Pensions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 392.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 13 earnings per share for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 10.11%.The business had revenue of £262.96 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Cracknell bought 5,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 333 per share, for a total transaction of £19,910.07. Also, insider Snehal Shah sold 113,801 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 330, for a total value of £375,543.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 489,116 shares of company stock worth $162,017,790. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis. We undertake pensions administration for over one million members and provide advisory services to schemes and corporate sponsors in respect of schemes of all sizes, including 83 with assets over £1bn.

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