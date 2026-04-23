Berenberg Bank Reaffirms "Hold" Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group (LON:BHP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target points to a potential downside of 16.11% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BHP. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,850 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,600 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,462.50.

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BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group stock traded up GBX 18.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,980. The stock had a trading volume of 786,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,757. The stock has a market cap of £151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 2,773.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,432.90. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,686.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55.

About BHP Group

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition. A resources mix for today and for the future. Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle. We aim to do this through owning a portfolio of world class assets with exposure to highly attractive commodities that benefit from the mega-trends playing out in the world around us, by operating them exceptionally well, by maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and through being industry leaders in sustainability and the creation of social value. We are a global business with over 9,000 suppliers around the world, many of which are small to medium-sized businesses that are local to our assets.

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