Bernadette Connaughton Sells 1,625 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $124,653.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 42,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,195.24. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bernadette Connaughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $107,591.25.

On Friday, May 1st, Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $103,155.00.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.45. 1,558,182 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The company's 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The company had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 117.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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